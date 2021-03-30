Sensex reclaims 50,000, closes 1,100 points higher, Nifty tops 14,800

The Sensex index settled above the 50,000-mark for the first time since March 23 at 50,152 levels, up 1,143 points or 2.33 per cent. The broader Nifty50 index closed a little below the 14,850-mark at 14,845 levels, up 338 points or 2.33 per cent.

In early trade on Tuesday, sensex rallied over 500 points, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, HUL and ICICI Bank amid largely positive cues from the Asian peers. The 30-share BSE index was trading 510.31 points or 1.04 per cent higher at 49,518.81, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 162.70 points or 1.12 per cent to 14,670. HUL was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Titan, NTPC, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, Nestle India, PowerGrid, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank.

Domestic financial markets were closed on Monday for Holi. In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex surged 568.38 points or 1.17 per cent to finish at 49,008.50, and Nifty climbed 182.40 points or 1.27 per cent to 14,507.30.

