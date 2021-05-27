Home / Business / Sensex rises 98 points to close at 51,115, Nifty ends 36 points in green at 15,338
business

Sensex rises 98 points to close at 51,115, Nifty ends 36 points in green at 15,338

Sensex advances 97.70 pts to settle at 51,115.22; Nifty rises 36.40 pts to 15,337.85.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The 30-share BSE index ended 97.70 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 51,115.22, (MINT)

Equity benchmark Sensex advanced 98 points after a choppy session on Thursday as monthly derivatives expired amid a largely weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 97.70 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 51,115.22, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 36.40 points or 0.24 per cent to 15,337.85.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping around 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities remained resilient and traded in a range amid futures and options (F&O) expiry led volatility," said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

IT stocks remained in focus for second consecutive day as sustained visibility of earnings momentum attracted investors' interest back to this space. Further, banks, metals and auto also were in focus.

"Notably, short coverings also have supported momentum in various counters. Buying momentum remained visible in midcap and smallcap stocks and they have outperformed benchmark indices," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo closed in the negative terrain, while Shanghai finished with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.77 per cent lower at USD 68.20 per barrel

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nifty indian stock markets sensex
TRENDING NEWS

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk

Green Curry Cake by Masterchef Australia’s Depinder impresses judges. Watch

Delivery boy brings food free of charge to customer with wrong address

Grandparents play beer pong, hit perfect shots. Video is going viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP