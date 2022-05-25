Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian shares rise as financials gain; tech stocks drop
business

Indian shares rise as financials gain; tech stocks drop

Markets open in the green: Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty at 16,197
A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (File image)(REUTERS)
Updated on May 25, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Reuters | , Bengaluru

Indian shares rose on Wednesday, after declining for two straight sessions, as banking stocks jumped amid strength in broader Asian equities, although the gains were capped by losses in the technology sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.50% at 16,205.30 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% to 54,245.74.

The Nifty's finance, banking, and private sector banks' sub-indexes rose over 1% each, while the IT index fell 1.4%.

Adani Ports fell 2.4% and was among the top losers on the Nifty 50. The port operator, late on Tuesday, a 20% decline in its net profit for the March quarter.

Airline operator InterGlobe Aviation fell 1% ahead of its quarterly earnings results.

Asian stocks were mostly in the positive territory even as global growth concerns loomed and a weak U.S. economic data weighed on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.74%. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP