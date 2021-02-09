Sensex rises over 200 points, reaches above 51,000 mark; Nifty crosses 15,100
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 billion after new $250 million funding
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The social media company's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Huffman, told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that it is a good market to raise funds.
Oil extends rally after rising to pre-Covid high on tight market
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Futures in New York climbed above $58 a barrel after surging 11% over the past six sessions as oil continued a robust recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that eviscerated fuel demand.
EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with US on aircraft subsidies
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:29 AM IST
EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told a trade conference the dispute had gone on far too long, and China - which provided 100% subsidies to its aircraft industry - could soon be flooding the global market, which would pose a bigger threat.
JSW Steel joins ₹1 lakh crore mcap club
By Ravindra Sonavane, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Operating profit grew 2.5 times to ₹5,946 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded from 13.5% to 27.2%. The better-than-expected earnings was led by robust steel prices and higher output.
Markets surge over 100% from lows seen in March 2020
By Nasrin Sultana, Ashwin Ramarathinam, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:45 AM IST
With the rally on Monday, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty have soared more than 100% from the lows hit on 24 March. The BSE mid and small cap indices surged 106% and 125% respectively during the period.
RBI to purchase ₹20K cr worth G-Secs via OMO
By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:40 AM IST
The bond market had been waiting for the OMO announcement ever since the government announced in the budget its intent to raise ₹12 lakh crore for the next financial year and an additional ₹80,000 crore for this year.
Advantage Future Group as HC lifts stay on Reliance deal
By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:16 AM IST
The judges rejected a plea by Amazon to keep its order in abeyance for a week, and said they saw no reason to maintain status quo on the Future Retail assets.
Gold rises over 1% on expectations of large US stimulus package
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Gold also seemed to take some cues from another jump in Bitcoin, after Tesla Inc said it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency.
RBI received complaints against 1,509 digital lending apps
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:36 PM IST
- The RBI has received complaints against 1,019 unregistered or unregulated digital loan applications and 490 registered NBFCs that are engaged in digital lending, minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Find out how women can manage their own finances effortlessly
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Financial experts say that women should plan and manage finances at every stage of life, so as to remain financially independent throughout her life.
Bitcoin prices soars above $43,000 hitting record high after Tesla investment
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:29 PM IST
- Dogecoin, the once tongue-in-cheek cryptocurrency, hit a record on Monday as well, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons all tweeted about it. Tesla shares gained as much as 3%.
Investor wealth jumps over ₹16.70 lakh cr in 6 days of market rally
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:35 PM IST
- Since February 1, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has zoomed ₹16,70,154.05 crore to reach ₹2,02,82,798.08 crore, its new record high. During this time, the 30-share BSE index has gained 5,063 points or 10.93 per cent.
Domestic air travel demand contracts 41% to around 76 lakh passengers in January
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Indian aviation industry has witnessed a continued recovery in domestic passenger traffic in January 2021. However, the pace of growth slowed down in the reporting month, with a sequential growth (over December 2020) of around 3.5% to around 76 lakh passengers, rating agency Icra said in a release.
Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive
Reuters, Seattle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The 57-year-old Jeff Bezos told Amazon employees he would "stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives" but also devote time to Blue Origin and various philanthropic and media "passions."
