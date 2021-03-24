Home / Business / Sensex tanks 871 points; Nifty below 14,550
business

Sensex tanks 871 points; Nifty below 14,550

The 30-share BSE index ended 871.13 points or 1.74 per cent lower at 49,180.31. While the broader NSE Nifty declined 265.35 points or 1.79 per cent to 14,549.40.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:43 PM IST
M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC and NTPC.(File photo)

sEquity benchmark Sensex plunged 871 points on Wednesday due to across-the-board selling amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 871.13 points or 1.74 per cent lower at 49,180.31. While the broader NSE Nifty declined 265.35 points or 1.79 per cent to 14,549.40.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC and NTPC.

Bucking the overall trend, Asian Paints and PowerGrid closed with gains.

"Domestic equities fell sharply on weak global cues and continued apprehensions among investors from surge in coronavirus cases in the country,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, a sharp rebound in dollar index aggravated concerns despite dip in US bond yields and crude prices, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul plunged up to 2 per cent.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.78 per cent higher at USD 62.48 per barrel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US oil companies lag far behind greener European rivals

Crypto firm Blockchain.com raises $300 million, valued at $5.2 billion

Covid-19 induced lockdown proved inflection point for e-commerce in India

UK shares fall as rising Covid-19 cases in Europe spur recovery worries
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP