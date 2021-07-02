Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex surges 166 points to settle at 52,485; Nifty closes 42 points higher at 15,722

The 30-share BSE index started on a slightly positive note, but soon turned negative to trade 46.89 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 52,271.71 in early deals.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:46 PM IST
After starting on a weak note, the markets closed on Friday with Sensex climbing 166 points to settle at 52,485 and Nifty rising 42 points to 15,722. Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a choppy note on Friday amid sustained foreign fund outflow and a mixed trend in Asian peers.

The 30-share BSE index started on a slightly positive note, but soon turned negative to trade 46.89 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 52,271.71 in early deals.

