Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by TCS, Nestle India, Titan, Infosys and HUL.(File Photo)
Sensex surges 209.69 points to fresh high of 55,792.27; Nifty advances 51.55 points to record 16,614.60

  After scaling a fresh lifetime high of 55,854.88 during the day, the 30-share index settled 209.69 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 55,792.27, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 51.55 points or 0.31 per cent to 16,614.60.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 03:49 PM IST

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 210 points to end at a fresh peak on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, TCS, HUL and Tech Mahindra.

After scaling a fresh lifetime high of 55,854.88 during the day, the 30-share index settled 209.69 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 55,792.27, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 51.55 points or 0.31 per cent to 16,614.60.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by TCS, Nestle India, Titan, Infosys and HUL.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and L&T were among the laggards.

“Domestic equities remained volatile amid weak global cues. Midcap and smallcap stocks remain under pressure today, while volatility index softened marginally,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Visibility of sustained earnings recovery in IT stocks in the backdrop of strong deal wins and encouraging guidance shared by managements in 1QFY22 made investors to lap-up IT stocks, he stated.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with significant losses.

Equities in Europe were also largely trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.24 per cent to USD 69.34 per barrel.

bse sensex nifty
