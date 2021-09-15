Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex up by 476 points, closes at 58,723; Nifty settles above 17,500
business

Sensex up by 476 points, closes at 58,723; Nifty settles above 17,500

The 30-share index settled 476.11 points or 0.82% higher at 58,723.20. It touched an intra-day record of 58,777.06.
PTI | , Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Sensex up by 476 points, closes at 58,723; Nifty settles above 17,500(File Photo)

Equity benchmark Sensex soared over 475 points to close at its new lifetime high on Wednesday, driven by gains in TCS, Bharti Airtel and Titan amid persistent foreign capital inflows.

The 30-share index settled 476.11 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 58,723.20. It touched an intra-day record of 58,777.06.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 139.45 points or 0.80 per cent to its new closing high of 17,519.45. During the session, it touched an all-time peak of 17,532.70.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 7 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Titan, HCL Tech, SBI, PowerGrid, TCS and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were among the laggards.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the telecom sector that includes a four-year moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telecom companies as well as allowing 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route.

RELATED STORIES

The Cabinet also approved a 26,058 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto, auto-components and drone industry to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended with losses, while Seoul closed in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth 1,649.60 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude spurted 1.05 per cent to USD 74.37 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty india market updates
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

All KYC for mobile connections to be digitised: Cabinet clears telecom reforms

GST Council meeting: Petrol may cost 75, diesel 68 a litre, claims report

‘Stay alert’: RBI cautions people to be careful in sharing info for KYC updation

'Dum Maaro Dum'-inspired iPhone launch video creates social media frenzy
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP