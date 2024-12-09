Several large IPOs coming up including LG India, MobiKwik, Vishal Mega Mart: See full list

As many as 15 initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to come up in December and early January, including those of large players such as LG LG Electronics India and Mobikwik. As many as 236 IPOs came between the financial years 2020-21 and 2024-25, with an average retail listing gain of 27% and 105% current gains overall(Representational Image/Unsplash)

Together, the IPOs encompassing sectors such as electronics, retail, fintech, and asset management are aiming to raise close to ₹20,000 crore, according to a Moneycontrol report.

List of upcoming IPOs

1) LG Electronics India: Perhaps the largest public issue on this list, South Korea's LG Electronics Inc has become the latest multinational company to list its India unit, having already filed the draft papers to list its subsidiary LG Electronics India.

2) Vishal Mega Mart Ltd: With a price band of ₹74-78 per share for its upcoming ₹8,000 crore IPO, the subscription fro Vishal Mega Mart Ltd will be between December 11 and 13, with anchor bidding starting on December 10.

3) International Gemmological Institute (India): The Blackstone-owned company plans to raise ₹4,000 crore through its IPO, though it is yet to finalize the exact dates of the issue.

It would consist of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth ₹2,750 crore by the sole promoter BCP Asia II TopCo Pte Ltd, an affiliate of funds managed and advised by affiliates of Blackstone.

4) Avanse Financial Services: This will be a ₹3,500 crore IPO with a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore in equity shares and an OFS of up to ₹2,500 crore.

5) Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: The Maharashtra-based healthcare solutions company's IPO will open up for public subscription during 12-16 December, while anchor investor bidding will open on December 11, with the issue being entirely that of an OFS.

6) MobiKwik: Digital payments platform One MobiKwik Systems Ltd's ₹572 crore IPO will open up for public subscription on December 11 with a price band of ₹265-279 per share. Meanwhile, the anchor bidding round will begin on December 10, with the issue closing on December 13.

7) Sai Life Sciences: The Hyderabad based firm's IPO will have a fixed price band of ₹522-549 a share and will open up for subscription on December 11, with the anchor round opening on December 10 and closes on December 13.

Share allotment will be on December 16, with refunds on December 17. The listing of the stock itself will be on December 18.

8) Manjushree Technopack: This ₹3,000 crore IPO has been approved by the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) only recently, so the issue dates are yet to be known.

9) Canara Robeco AMC and Canara HSBC Life: Canara Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to divest stakes in two subsidiaries including a 13% stake in Canara Robeco AMC and a 14.5% stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

10) Ecom Express: This Gurugram-based company's IPO will include a fresh ₹1,284.50 crore issue of equity shares and an OFS of ₹1,315.50 crore by promoters and other shareholders, though dates are yet to be finalized.

All of this comes at a time when as many as 236 IPOs were launched between the financial years 2020-21 and 2024-25, with an average listing gain of 27% for the retail segment and 105% current gains overall, according to the report.