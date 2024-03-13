 Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment: Here's how you can check allotment status - Hindustan Times
Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment: Here's how you can check allotment status. Details here

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment: Here's how you can check allotment status. Details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 12:10 PM IST

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment: Investors can check if they have been given shares through the basis of allotment. Details here

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment: Share allotment of Shree Karni Fabcom IPO has been finalised. Investors who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status on the IPO registrar's portal. Mas Services Limited is the registrar of the issue which opened on March 6 and closed on March 11. On day 3 of the bidden, Shree Karni Fabcom IPO was subscribed 296.43 times. The company initiated the refund process for applicants who have not been given the shares today (March 13) and those who have been allotted the shares will receive them in their demat accounts on the same day as well. The listing date of the IPO has been fixed- March 14.

Investors can check if they have been given shares through the basis of allotment.

Here's how you can do this on registrar's website:

  1. Open the official website of Mas Services Ltd- https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp
  2. Locate "Check Application Status" section after which you need to choose the IPO from the drop-down menu.
  3. Choose either the Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID and enter them as required to check the allotment status.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO GMP

The grey market premium is +210 which indicates that Shree Karni Fabcom share price were trading at a premium of 210 in the grey market.

Therefore, the estimated listing price of Shree Karni Fabcom share price was indicated at 437 apiece- 92.51% higher than the IPO price.

