Snapchat releases 9 new Bitmojis to celebrate World Environment Day

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat introduced some new Bitmojis to commemorate World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5 every year. The new Bitmojis demonstrate various habits that users can adopt to maintain a clean surrounding and preserve energy. These Bitmojis are also available on the Bitmoji app.

For the uninitiated, Bitmoji lets users create personal emoji with some passing resemblance to their actual self. Snapchat, known for buying small start-ups that they think will integrate well with their platform, bought Bitstrips, the start-up which created Bitmoji, for $100 million in March 2016.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is ‘Ecosystem Restoration'. These nine new Bitmojis all showcase different activities users can inculcate to restore the natural environment around them and help reduce their carbon footprint. One Bitmoji demonstrates love for nature by taking a walk in the wilderness, another is switching off electrical appliances to conserve energy; there are also Bitmojis that encourage recycling. These Bitmojis can be used to spread awareness while everyone is locked indoors due to Covid-restrictions.

Bitmojis can be shared with friends on Snapchat from the chat section. Snapchat users can start by opening any chatbox on the app, and then tapping on the Bitmoji icon right next to the text bar. There one will also find all the nine Bitmojis recently released for World Environment Day. Users can scroll through a set of different options and tap on any recipient they want to send it to in the app, to encourage them into doing their bit in caring for the environment.