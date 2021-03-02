Home / Business / Spectrum auction ends with 77,815 cr bids; Jio top buyer with 57,122 cr
business

Spectrum auction ends with 77,815 cr bids; Jio top buyer with 57,122 cr

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said 855.60 MHz of spectrum was bought for ₹77,814.80 crore in the two-day auction.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Reliance Jio bought 57,122.65 crore worth of spectrum while Vodafone Idea Ltd picked 1,993.40 crore worth of airwaves.(Priyanka Parashar/ HT File Photo)

India's first auction of telecom spectrum in five years ended on Tuesday with 77,814.80 crore of airwaves being bought, mostly by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

Over 2,250 MHz of spectrum, that carry telecom signals, in seven bands worth nearly 4 lakh crore at the reserve or start price, was offered for bidding in the auction that began on Monday.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said 855.60 MHz of spectrum was bought for 77,814.80 crore in the two-day auction.

Reliance Jio bought 57,122.65 crore worth of spectrum while Vodafone Idea Ltd picked 1,993.40 crore worth of airwaves.

Bids were received in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands but there were no takers for the airwaves in the premium 700 and 2500 MHz bands.

About one-third of the spectrum being auctioned is in the 700 MHz band, which was completely unsold during the 2016 auctions.

This, analysts said, was mostly because operators are unlikely to diversify into a new spectrum band that would require incremental investment in equipment, when other sub-GHz bands are available at lower prices.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

EPFO may declare interest rates on EPF deposits for 2020-21 on March 4

Need to ensure that startups are not afraid of failure, says Piyush Goyal

Fuel demand projected to rise 9.8% in year to March 2022

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences files 700-cr IPO papers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spectrum auction
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP