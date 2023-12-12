SpiceJet Q2 results: Air carrier reduces consolidated loss to 446 crore

SpiceJet on Tuesday reported a narrowing of consolidated loss of ₹446.09 crore in the three months ended September, mainly as the crisis-hit carrier reduced overall expenses.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The consolidated results include the financials of nine subsidiaries.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On a consolidated basis, the airline recorded a total comprehensive loss of ₹446.09 crore in the latest September quarter.

In the year-ago period, it stood at ₹829.98 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income was at ₹1,725.81 crore, lower than ₹2,101.79 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

During the latest September quarter, total expenses dropped to ₹2,175.24 crore from ₹2,935.02 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate release, the carrier said its net loss narrowed to ₹428 crore in the three months ended September this year whereas the net loss was at ₹835 crore in the same period a year ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the airline did not mention whether the loss is on a standalone or a consolidated basis.

In the 2023 September quarter, the airline said it has settled dues with aircraft lessor Castle Lake and repaid ₹100 crore loan taken from City Union Bank.

Also, there was debt to equity conversion with Carlyle Aviation Partners by allotment of over 4.81 crore equity shares at a price of ₹48 per share leading to reduction of debt of over ₹230 crore, it said in a separate release.

"The July-September quarter has historically been a challenging period for the aviation industry. This year, the challenges were further compounded by elevated fuel prices, impacting operational costs. SpiceJet, however, has been proactive in implementing cost-saving measures and remains focused on adapting to the dynamic market conditions," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON