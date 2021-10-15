SpiceJet's licence to carry 'dangerous goods' suspended temporarily

Budget airline SpiceJet has been barred from carrying ‘dangerous goods’ temporarily as per orders by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for alleged violations, news agency PTI reported on Friday. “The suspension is for 30 days, and during this period, SpiceJet will not be allowed to carry dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries, on its domestic as well as international flights,” PTI quoted sources as saying.

When PTI reached out to SpiceJet for comments on the matter, an airline spokesperson said there was a “minor issue” as a shipper had declared a package as "non-dangerous goods". The airline, however, did not directly mention the suspension.

"There was a minor issue with a package being declared as 'non-dangerous goods' by a shipper and the lapses were on the shipper's part. SpiceJet has taken preventive and corrective action as advised by the DGCA," the SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

As per the DGCA, an article or substance is termed a ‘dangerous good’ if it poses a risk to health, safety, property or the environment. Certain standards have been laid down for safe transport of such goods by air.

"The DGCA has suspended SpiceJet's licence for dangerous goods for 30 days allegedly for violating norms involved in the handling of such cargo," PTI quoted one of the sources as saying. As a consequence, the airline has been "barred" from carrying such cargo on its flights across the network, he added.

Director-General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar could not be reached for comments.

(With agency inputs)

