Standard Chartered appoints former JP Morgan India chief PD Singh as India CEO

Standard Chartered on Monday said P D Singh will take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India, effective April 1, 2025. The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022.(Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

Singh will take over from Zarin Daruwala, who will retire on March 31, 2025.

In a statement, Standard Chartered said Singh has close to three decades of experience in banking and finance, spanning leadership and coverage roles across European and American banks.

Prior to Standard Chartered, Singh was the CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the bank's corporate banking franchise as a founding member.

Before JP Morgan, Singh, who is a double MBA with an engineering degree, was at HSBC, where he spent a decade covering leadership roles across corporate and commercial banking.

"India is a key market within Standard Chartered, and we have ambitious plans as the country's growth story continues to unfold," said Sunil Kaushal, Co-Head, Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO, ASEAN and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.

Singh's in-depth experience and understanding of the markets, coupled with strong client and stakeholder relationships, will be a valuable addition to the bank's leadership team, Kaushal said.

On his appointment, Singh said, he is looking forward to playing a role in reaffirming Standard Chartered's commitment by further driving sustained growth and delivering value to stakeholders.