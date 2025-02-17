Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Standard Chartered appoints former JP Morgan India chief PD Singh as India CEO

PTI |
Feb 17, 2025 03:08 PM IST

PD Singh will take over from Zarin Daruwala, who will retire on March 31, 2025.

Standard Chartered on Monday said P D Singh will take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India, effective April 1, 2025.

The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022.(Peter Nicholls/Reuters)
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022.(Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

Singh will take over from Zarin Daruwala, who will retire on March 31, 2025.

Also Read: ‘No amount of meditation sessions will fix that’: Venture capitalist Dilip Kumar on employee stress

In a statement, Standard Chartered said Singh has close to three decades of experience in banking and finance, spanning leadership and coverage roles across European and American banks.

Prior to Standard Chartered, Singh was the CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the bank's corporate banking franchise as a founding member.

Before JP Morgan, Singh, who is a double MBA with an engineering degree, was at HSBC, where he spent a decade covering leadership roles across corporate and commercial banking.

Also Read: ‘Dystopian future’: Sanjeev Bikhchandani compares Elon Musk's influence on US govt to India's colonial history

"India is a key market within Standard Chartered, and we have ambitious plans as the country's growth story continues to unfold," said Sunil Kaushal, Co-Head, Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO, ASEAN and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.

Singh's in-depth experience and understanding of the markets, coupled with strong client and stakeholder relationships, will be a valuable addition to the bank's leadership team, Kaushal said.

Also Read: US tariffs likely to have minimal impact on Indian exports, says SBI report

On his appointment, Singh said, he is looking forward to playing a role in reaffirming Standard Chartered's commitment by further driving sustained growth and delivering value to stakeholders.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On