Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US tariffs likely to have minimal impact on Indian exports, says SBI report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2025 11:52 AM IST

The SBI report estimates India's exports to decline only by around 3-3.5% even if the US imposes higher tariffs in the range of 15-20%.

The Impact of US tariffs on Indian exports may be minimal, according to an article by news agency ANI which cited a report by State Bank of India.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC (Reuters)

The report estimates India's exports to decline only by around 3-3.5% even if the US imposes higher tariffs in the range of 15-20%.

Also Read: HAL, Gillette India, and others to trade ex-dividend this week, see full list

This is because the impact can potentially be offset by India's strategic export diversification, increased value addition and exploration of new trade routes, according to the report.

This is despite the US being India's top export destination, accounting for 17.7% of total exports during the financial year 2023-24.

However, India is also evolving its export strategy to reduce its dependence on a single market with growing trade ties in Europe, the Middle East and other regions.

Also Read: New FASTag rules come into effect today: 5 things you need to know

The concerns over US tariffs come at a time when US tariffs on Indian goods remain relatively stable over the years, but India's tariff policies are more dynamic.

US tariff rates on Indian goods increased from 2.72% in 2018 to 3.91% in 2021 before slightly decreasing to 3.83% in 2022, according to the report which added that India's tariffs on imports from the US rose more significantly, from 11.59% in 2018 to 15.30% in 2022.

Also Read: ‘Smartest AI on Earth’: Elon Musk announces release of Grok 3

The Indian tariffs are mainly to protect domestic industries which have also been focusing on value addition to exports. This strategy not only enhances export earnings, but also reduces the potential impact of tariff hikes ensuring that Indian goods remain competitive in global markets.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On