HAL, Gillette India, and others to trade ex-dividend this week, see full list

The shares of several companies including Oil India, Bharat Forge, Gillette India, HAL, KPI Green Energy, and Procter & Gamble Health, among others will be trading ex-dividend from Monday, February 17, according to a Mint report. The shares of several companies will be trading ex-dividend from Monday, February 17(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The ex-dividend date is when the companies' share prices adjust to reflect the next dividend payout. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions like bonus issues and stock splits.

Companies that will declare dividend this week

Stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Monday, February 17

Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Oil India Ltd, and Premco Global Ltd.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 18

Saven Technologies Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Honda India Power Products Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, KSE Ltd, Maithan Alloys Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, NCL Industries Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, and United Drilling Tools Ltd.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, February 20

AVT Natural Products Ltd, ESAB India Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 21

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, India Nippon Electricals Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd, Modison Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Sandesh Ltd, and SJVN Ltd.

Companies giving bonus issues this week

A bonus issue is when a company gives existing shareholders additional shares. An example can be one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd declared a bonus share issue at a ratio of 5:1. The company's stocks will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, February 18.

Kothari Products Ltd declared a bonus share issue at a ratio of 1:1. Its stock will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, February 18.

Companies that have declared a stock split this week

A stock split is when a company splits the shares already owned by investors into multiple units, which helps in boosting liquidity. An example can be a stock split of 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1), which means that for every share held before the split, each shareholder will now have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Capital India Finance Ltd will go through a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2 and its shares will trade ex-split on Monday, February 17.

Meanwhile, Conart Engineers Ltd will also undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Its shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, February 18.