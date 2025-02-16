‘Smartest AI on Earth’: Elon Musk announces release of Grok 3

Billionaire and world's richest person Elon Musk has announced the release of Grok 3, the latest version of his artificial intelligence chatbot. Grok 3 will be released on Monday night at 8 pm PT (Tuesday 9:30 am IST), Musk announced through a post on X, formerly Twitter. A live demo will accompany the release. Elon Musk announced going offline till the release of Grok 3 for "honing” the product. (File)(REUTERS)

Musk also called Grok 3 the “smartest AI on Earth”.

“Grok 3 release with live demo on Monday night at 8pm PT. Smartest AI on Earth,” he said in a post.

He also announced going offline till the release for "honing” the product. “Will be honing product with the team all weekend, so offline until then,” read his reply to his own post.

‘Grok 3 is scary smart’

Elon Musk’s announcement comes after he teased about the release of the new model earlier this week and said Grok 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot is a model, which will outperform everything else that’s been released so far, Bloomberg reported.

“At times I think Grok 3 is scary smart,” Musk said via video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Thursday, February 13, 2025, according to the report.

The model was trained on synthetic data and is capable of reflecting on mistakes that it makes by going back and forth through the data to achieve logical consistency, Musk added.

The race to make the most efficient AI model seems to intensify as new players are competing to create an edge in the market. Some weeks back, China’s DeepSeek was making headlines for building a model competitive enough for ChatGPT but at a fraction of the cost.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, have also locked horns in the past over what ChatGPT was meant to be and what it has become. “OpenAI is meant to be open source, non profit and now they changed the name to closed for maximum profit AI…They’re after money next level,” Musk had said.

OpenAI was cofounded by Musk and Altman as a non-profit in 2015. Musk later quit the company after it shot to fame and has now sued the company after it has been turned into a for-profit entity.