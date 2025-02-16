Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Smartest AI on Earth’: Elon Musk announces release of Grok 3

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2025 02:01 PM IST

Musk claims Grok 3 is the smartest AI on Earth, trained on synthetic data, and capable of logical reflection.

Billionaire and world's richest person Elon Musk has announced the release of Grok 3, the latest version of his artificial intelligence chatbot. Grok 3 will be released on Monday night at 8 pm PT (Tuesday 9:30 am IST), Musk announced through a post on X, formerly Twitter. A live demo will accompany the release.

Elon Musk announced going offline till the release of Grok 3 for "honing” the product. (File)(REUTERS)
Elon Musk announced going offline till the release of Grok 3 for "honing” the product. (File)(REUTERS)

Musk also called Grok 3 the “smartest AI on Earth”.

“Grok 3 release with live demo on Monday night at 8pm PT. Smartest AI on Earth,” he said in a post.

He also announced going offline till the release for "honing” the product. “Will be honing product with the team all weekend, so offline until then,” read his reply to his own post.

‘Grok 3 is scary smart’

Elon Musk’s announcement comes after he teased about the release of the new model earlier this week and said Grok 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot is a model, which will outperform everything else that’s been released so far, Bloomberg reported.

“At times I think Grok 3 is scary smart,” Musk said via video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Thursday, February 13, 2025, according to the report.

The model was trained on synthetic data and is capable of reflecting on mistakes that it makes by going back and forth through the data to achieve logical consistency, Musk added.

The race to make the most efficient AI model seems to intensify as new players are competing to create an edge in the market. Some weeks back, China’s DeepSeek was making headlines for building a model competitive enough for ChatGPT but at a fraction of the cost.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, have also locked horns in the past over what ChatGPT was meant to be and what it has become. “OpenAI is meant to be open source, non profit and now they changed the name to closed for maximum profit AI…They’re after money next level,” Musk had said.

OpenAI was cofounded by Musk and Altman as a non-profit in 2015. Musk later quit the company after it shot to fame and has now sued the company after it has been turned into a for-profit entity.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On