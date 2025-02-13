Elon Musk says xAI's new ‘scary smart’ chatbot to come in a week or two: Report

Elon Musk said his upcoming Grok 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot is a model, which will outperform everything else that’s been released so far, Bloomberg reported. This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk.(Lionel Bonaventure/AFP)

“At times I think Grok 3 is scary smart,” the report quoted Musk as having said via video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The upcoming AI model was trained on synthetic data and is capable of reflecting on the mistakes it makes as it goes back and forth through the data to achieve logical consistency.

He added that xAI is “in the final stages of polishing Grok 3 and probably it gets released in about a week or two so pretty soon,” adding that he doesn’t want to be “hasty” when it comes to the release.

This comes at a time when Musk took aim at competitor OpenAI, for which he led a consortium of investors to propose an unsolicited $97.4 billion takeover bid.

“OpenAI is meant to be open source, non profit and now they changed the name to closed for maximum profit AI,” Musk had said. “They’re after money next level.”

Musk and OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman had co-founded OpenAI as a non-profit in 2015. However, Musk left the venture shortly before ChatGPT shot to fame.

Now, he is suing the company after Altman decided to make it a for-profit entity in order to secure more funding from investors.

Meanwhile, Altman has rejected Musk’s takeover offer, calling it a tactic to “slow us down.”