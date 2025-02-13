Asia’s richest families: Indians dominate with 6 in top 20
Four Indian families have become a part of the list of Asia's top 20 richest families, compiled by Bloomberg
Indians have been gaining prominence around the world, not only because of their skills but also because of their business acumen. One of the biggest proofs of this prominence is the fact that an Indian family has topped and six others have made it to Bloomberg's list of top 20 richest families in Asia.
The rankings
- The Ambani family, which started its business journey with late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, has topped the list released by Bloomberg. The family boasts a combined wealth of $90.5 billion (about ₹7.85 lakh crore). The family's flaship firm Reliance Industries is currently being helmed by Mukesh Ambani, a second generation member of the family.
- Thailand's Chearavanont family has ranked second, with a combined total wealth of $42.6 billion (about ₹3.70 lakh crore), which is less than half of the Ambani's total wealth. The family's fourth generation is also running businesses across Asia, with their Charoen Pokphand conglomerate operating food, retail and telecom units.
- The Hartono family of Indonesia has ranked third, with a combined total wealth of $42.2 billion (about ₹3.66 lakh crore). The family's third generation is currently running Bank Central Asia. Their business pursuits had started in 1950 when Oei Wie Gwan purchased a cigarette brand and ranemd it Djarum, which is still the family's company's name.
- India's Mistry family has a combined wealth of $37.5 billion ( ₹3.25 lakh crore) and has been ranked fourth. Most of its wealth is based on its ownership of a substantial stake in Tata Sons, the main holding company behind the Tata Group. It's own conglomerate, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, spans multiple sectors like engineering and construction.
- Kwok family of Hong Kong ranked fifth with a combined wealth of $35.6 billion ( ₹3.09 lakh crore). The family helms Sun Hung Kai Properties, one of Hong Kong's largest real estate developers.
- Taiwan's Tsai family placed sixth based on its fortune from Cathay Financial and Cubon Financial. The family has a total net worth of $30.9 billion ( ₹2.68 lakh crore) and works primarily in the finance industry.
- India's Jindal family, the owners of the OP Jindal Group, came in at seventh place with a net worth of $28.1 billion ( ₹2.43 lakh crore). The conglomerate was started by Om Prakash Jindal in 1952 and has since diversified itself into energy, cement and sports sectors.
- Thai family Yoovidhya, which runs the TCP Group, has a combined net worth of $25.7 billion ( ₹2.23 lakh crore) and operated in the food and beverages industry. Chaleo Yoovidhya had established TC Pharma in 1956 to sell medication and invested the energy drink ‘Krating Daeng’ (Thai for “red bull”) in 1975.
- Birla family of the Aditya Birla Group ranked ninth, becoming the third Indian family to make a place in the top 10 richest Asian families. The family, running businesses for the seventh generation, has a combined net worth of $23 billion ( ₹1.99 lakh crore).
- South Korea's Lee family, which runs one of the world's largest technology companies Samsung, ranked 10th with combined wealth of $22.7 billion ( ₹1.97 lakh crore). Lee Byung-chull started Samsung in 1938 as a trading company exporting fruits, vegetables and fish. He got into the tech industry by setting up Samsung Electronics in 1969.
Other Asian families in the list of top 20 richest Asian families include (as per their ranking) China's Zhang family, Hong Kong-based Cheng family, India's Bajaj family, Hong Kong-based Pao/Woo family, Kwek/Quek family, Kadoorie family, Thailand's Chirathivat family, India's Hinduja family, The Philippines' Sy family and Hong Kong-based Lee family.