New FASTag rules come into effect today: 5 things you need to know

Several new rules for FASTag will come into effect from Monday, February 17, 2025. These are for streamlining toll transactions and reducing fraud, according to circulars from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). People register for FASTag at a Taswade toll plaza on the Pune-Bangalore national highway, in Karad on February 17.(PTI Photo)

List of new FASTag rules

a) Blacklisted FASTags: If the FASTag is blacklisted upon reaching the toll, the toll payment won't be processed, the new rules say. Payment will also be declined if the FASTag was blacklisted at least 10 minutes before scanning.

b) Grace Period: Users will now get a 70-minute grace period to rectify their FASTag status before crossing toll booths.

c) Blacklisting impact: If the FASTag gets blacklisted upon reaching the toll, a user now has to pay double the toll charges. However, if the recharge is done within 10 minutes of tag scanning, a penalty refund can be requested.

d) Delayed Transactions: FASTag users might face extra charges if toll transactions are processed more than 15 minutes after their vehicle passes the toll reader.

e) Chargebacks: Banks can raise chargebacks for incorrect deductions related to blacklisted or low-balance FASTags only after a 15-day cooling period.

How to avoid issues with the new FASTag rules

To avoid issues with the new FASTag rules, users have to ensure that there is sufficient balance in their FASTag wallet, check the FASTag status to ensure it is active and not blacklisted, monitor transaction times to check for delays in deduction, and also keep a tab on the FASTag status in order to prevent rejections due to inactivity.