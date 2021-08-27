Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / State-run lenders depend on LIC to meet funding goals
business

State-run lenders depend on LIC to meet funding goals

LIC has bought nearly a fourth of the ₹7,800 crore raised by five state-run banks by selling shares to institutional investors this fiscal.
By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 02:44 AM IST
The breakup of the subscription figures for their deals shows the role played by LIC in helping banks mobilize capital.(Livemint)

Even as state-run banks increasingly rely on equity markets for capital as government funds dry up, a closer look at the fundraising numbers shows Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), the state-owned behemoth, continues to be their biggest backer.

LIC has bought nearly a fourth of the 7,800 crore raised by five state-run banks by selling shares to institutional investors this fiscal.

The breakup of the subscription figures for their deals shows the role played by LIC in helping banks mobilize capital.

This year, LIC has committed almost 23% of the capital raised by the five state-run banks—Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Union Bank of India—data from stock exchange filings show. In almost all the deals, LIC was also the biggest institutional investor.

For instance, in the case of Bank of Maharashtra, LIC pitched in with 50% of the 403 crore that the bank raised through its qualified institutional placement.

While the amounts committed by LIC does not amount to a rescue, and some banks have managed to raise capital from a broad set of investors, industry experts said that almost all deals took off with LIC coming in as the anchor investor.

RELATED STORIES

“These are not the typical bail-outs that we have seen in the past, but in these, investors want to see an anchor investor, and there is no better option than to bring in LIC as the anchor,” said an investment banker, who did not want to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HDFC Bank lists AT-1 bonds on IFSC

Govt eases rules for drone operations

Two years on, DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX

Ola Electric in talks to secure up to $1 billion from investors
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP