‘Steady rise in usage over last few weeks’: Infosys gives update on e-filing portal

IT major Infosys, in an update on the new Income Tax e-filing portal designed by it, said on Thursday that the portal has seen “steady increase” in usage over the last few weeks, adding that taxpayers’ concerns are being “progressively addressed.” The Bengaluru-headquartered software giant was recently pulled up by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over technical glitches in the new e-filing portal.

“Thus far, over 30 million taxpayers have logged into it and successfully completed their transactions,” the company said in a statement, according to news agency ANI. “Even as the portal makes sustained progress, we are working expeditiously in collaboration with the Income Tax department to further streamline end-user experience,” it added, acknowledging that some users continue to face difficulties while filing their returns.

The statement further noted that thus far this month, more than 1.5 million users logged into the portal daily on average, while 15 million returns have been filed till date. It also highlighted that more than 85 per cent taxpayers, who have filed their tax returns, have also completed their e- verification, doing so largely through Aadhaar one-time password (OTP) authentication.

“Several critical statutory forms such as 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E,10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB etc., as well as tax deducted as source (TDS) returns are being filed in large numbers. Taxpayer services like e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and functionality for legal heir, have been enabled as well,” Infosys said.

“We take great pride in working with the Government of India, and continue to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country’s technological capabilities,” the company further said, adding that it has dedicated more than 750 resources to this project to complete what it described as “significant portions of work.”