Stock market holidays in October 2023: BSE, NSE to be closed on these days
In October, trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not take place for 11 days, including Saturdays and Sundays.
According to BSE and NSE, trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will be closed on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and October 24 (Dusshera). These are the only trading holidays in the month of October this year excluding weekends.
In September, the stock market was closed on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Here's a list of stock market holidays in October 2023:
October 1: Sunday
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 7: Saturday
October 8: Sunday
October 14: Saturday
October 15: Sunday
October 21: Saturday
October 22: Sunday
October 24: Dusshera
October 28: Saturday
October 29: Sunday
There are a total of 15 stock market holidays in 2023. Republic Day (January 26) was the first trading holiday and Christmas (December 25) will be the last. The stock markets are closed on Saturdays, Sundays and the holidays as mentioned by the stock exchanges.