Stock market holiday in September 2023: BSE, NSE to be closed on this day

Trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not take place on Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 19.According to BSE and NSE, trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will be closed on Ganesh Chaturthi. This is the only trading holiday in the month of September this year.This month, BSE and NSE were closed on August 15, i.e Independence Day. Talking about other stock market holidays this year, refer to this list.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HOLIDAY DATE MAHATMA GANDHI JAYANTI OCTOBER 2 DUSSEHRA OCTOBER 24 DIWALI BALIPRATIPADA NOVEMBER 14 GURU NANAK JAYANTI NOVEMBER 27 CHRISTMAS DECEMBER 25

There are a total of 15 stock market holidays in 2023. Republic Day (January 26) was the first trading holiday and Christmas (December 25) will be the last. The stock markets are closed on Saturdays, Sundays and the holidays as mentioned by the stock exchanges. The stock exchanges may alter / change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Sensex closed lower by around 256 points in a volatile trade on Thursday, snapping its three-day gaining streak due to selling in banking, FMCG and oil and gas shares amid weak Asian cues, PTI reported.

The BSE barometer fell by 255.84 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 64,831.41 points with 22 of its constituents ending in the red.

The index opened higher and later touched a high of 65,178.33 in early trade. It, however, failed to hold onto the gains and plunged 553 points from the day's high to touch a low of 64,723.63 amid selling on the expiry of derivatives contracts for August month.

"Markets traded volatile on the monthly expiry day and lost nearly half a per cent," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A slew of weak economic indicators from the US, including a softened GDP figure, have heightened the likelihood of a pause in the Fed's rate tightening, resulting in a downward trajectory of bond yields," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON