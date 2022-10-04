Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Stock market holidays 2022: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these 3 days in October

Stock market holidays 2022: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these 3 days in October

business
Published on Oct 04, 2022 11:02 AM IST

Besides stock market, trading at currency derivative segment and the interest rate derivatives will also be closed on these three days in October

The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange will be closed on three days in October due to holidays. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, there will be no trading on Wednesday i.e October 5, on Diwali (October 24) and Diwali Balipratipada (October 26). The muhurat trading will take place on October 24, the timing for which will be notified later.Besides stock market, trading at currency derivative segment and the interest rate derivatives will also be closed on these three days in October. The trading at multi commodity exchange will be closed in the first half on all the three stock market holidays. The trading will take place in the second half on October 5 and 26.On the other hand, trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited will be shut in both session on October 5 and 26. It will be open for trading in the second half on October 24.In November, the stock markets will be closed only on Guru Nanak Jayanti i.e November 8. There are no stock market holidays in December this year.Here is the full list of stock market holidays in the year 2022.

S. NOHOLIDAYSDATE
1REPUBLIC DAYJANUARY 26, 2022
2MAHASHIVRATRIMARCH 1, 2022
3HOLIMARCH 18, 2022
4MAHAVIR JAYANTI/AMBEDKAR JAYANTIAPRIL 14, 2022
5GOOD FRIDAYAPRIL 15, 2022
6ID-UL-FITRMAY 3, 2022
7MUHARRAMAUGUST 9, 2022
8INDEPENDENCE DAYAUGUST 15, 2022
9GANESH CHATURTHIAUGUST 31, 2022
10DUSSEHRAOCTOBER 5, 2022
11DIWALI+LAXMI PUJANOCTOBER 24, 2022
12DIWALI BALIPRATIPADAOCTOBER 26, 2022
13GURU NANAK JAYANTINOVEMBER 8, 2022

On Tuesday, the stock market opened on a positive note with the Sensex soaring by over 1,000 points in the early trade. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was up by 320.3 points to 17,207.65. This came after the BSE plunged to 638 points to close at 56,788.81 on Monday. The Nifty had also fallen 207 points to close at 16,887.35.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
stock markets national stock exchange bombay stock exchange
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP