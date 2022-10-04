Stock market holidays 2022: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these 3 days in October

Trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange will be closed on three days in October due to holidays. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, there will be no trading on Wednesday i.e October 5, on Diwali (October 24) and Diwali Balipratipada (October 26). The muhurat trading will take place on October 24, the timing for which will be notified later.Besides stock market, trading at currency derivative segment and the interest rate derivatives will also be closed on these three days in October. The trading at multi commodity exchange will be closed in the first half on all the three stock market holidays. The trading will take place in the second half on October 5 and 26.On the other hand, trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited will be shut in both session on October 5 and 26. It will be open for trading in the second half on October 24.In November, the stock markets will be closed only on Guru Nanak Jayanti i.e November 8. There are no stock market holidays in December this year.Here is the full list of stock market holidays in the year 2022.

S. NO HOLIDAYS DATE 1 REPUBLIC DAY JANUARY 26, 2022 2 MAHASHIVRATRI MARCH 1, 2022 3 HOLI MARCH 18, 2022 4 MAHAVIR JAYANTI/AMBEDKAR JAYANTI APRIL 14, 2022 5 GOOD FRIDAY APRIL 15, 2022 6 ID-UL-FITR MAY 3, 2022 7 MUHARRAM AUGUST 9, 2022 8 INDEPENDENCE DAY AUGUST 15, 2022 9 GANESH CHATURTHI AUGUST 31, 2022 10 DUSSEHRA OCTOBER 5, 2022 11 DIWALI+LAXMI PUJAN OCTOBER 24, 2022 12 DIWALI BALIPRATIPADA OCTOBER 26, 2022 13 GURU NANAK JAYANTI NOVEMBER 8, 2022

On Tuesday, the stock market opened on a positive note with the Sensex soaring by over 1,000 points in the early trade. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was up by 320.3 points to 17,207.65. This came after the BSE plunged to 638 points to close at 56,788.81 on Monday. The Nifty had also fallen 207 points to close at 16,887.35.

