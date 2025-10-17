Edit Profile
    Stock Market Holidays 2025: Muhurat Trading on Diwali and the day after

    The Diwali period stands out as the most significant among stock market holidays, with Muhurat Trading on 21 October, followed by a full market holiday.

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 12:39 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    The Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange have 14 official stock market holidays in 2025, excluding weekends. But the Diwali period stands out as the most significant—with Muhurat Trading on 21 October, followed by a full market holiday on 22 October.

    The Muhurat Trading session marks an auspicious start to the Hindu New Year and is one of the most anticipated stock market events of the year. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)
    The Muhurat Trading session marks an auspicious start to the Hindu New Year and is one of the most anticipated stock market events of the year.

    Date: Tuesday, 21 October 2025 (Diwali - Laxmi Pujan)

    Time: 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm (pre-open from 1:30 pm)

    Exchanges: NSE, BSE and other market segments

    During this one-hour symbolic trading window, investors place token buy and sell orders to mark prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.

    Historically, the Muhurat Trading session often witnesses positive sentiment and light trading volumes, with the Sensex and Nifty usually closing higher.

    The session is more ceremonial than speculative—with traders, institutions, and families often participating together.

    Market Holiday After Diwali

    Immediately after Muhurat Trading, the stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, 22 October, on account of Balipratipada—also known as Bali Pratipada or Govardhan Puja.

    That means investors can expect a two-day trading pause during Diwali week—markets open only for one symbolic hour on 21 October before resuming normal operations on Thursday, 23 October.

    Stock Market Holidays 2025: Full List

    Here are some of the key holidays investors should note:

    Maha Shivratri – 26 February

    Holi – 14 March

    Id-ul-Fitr – 31 March

    Mahavir Jayanti – 10 April

    Ambedkar Jayanti – 14 April

    Good Friday – 18 April

    Maharashtra Day – 1 May

    Independence Day – 15 August

    Ganesh Chaturthi – 27 August

    Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – 2 October

    Diwali Muhurat Trading – 21 October

    Balipratipada – 22 October

    Guru Nanak Jayanti – 5 November

    Christmas Day – 25 December

    These apply across equity and equity derivatives segments of both Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

    Investor Tips for Diwali Week 2025

    1. Plan trades ahead of Diwali: Markets will be closed for nearly two days.
    2. Muhurat Trading: Avoid large trades as liquidity is low, spreads are wide.
    3. Watch for volatility before and after Diwali week as volumes fluctuate.
    4. Check exchange notices for any last-minute changes to holiday schedule.

    The Muhurat Trading session on 21 October 2025 offers a symbolic start to the new financial year for investors, followed by a full stock market holiday on 22 October. With 14 official market holidays throughout 2025, traders and investors should plan portfolios and trades well in advance—especially around extended breaks like Diwali.

