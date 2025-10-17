Stock Market Holidays 2025: Muhurat Trading on Diwali and the day after

The Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange have 14 official stock market holidays in 2025, excluding weekends. But the Diwali period stands out as the most significant—with Muhurat Trading on 21 October, followed by a full market holiday on 22 October. The Muhurat Trading session marks an auspicious start to the Hindu New Year and is one of the most anticipated stock market events of the year. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)

Date: Tuesday, 21 October 2025 (Diwali - Laxmi Pujan)

Time: 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm (pre-open from 1:30 pm)

Exchanges: NSE, BSE and other market segments

During this one-hour symbolic trading window, investors place token buy and sell orders to mark prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.

Historically, the Muhurat Trading session often witnesses positive sentiment and light trading volumes, with the Sensex and Nifty usually closing higher.

The session is more ceremonial than speculative—with traders, institutions, and families often participating together.

Market Holiday After Diwali Immediately after Muhurat Trading, the stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, 22 October, on account of Balipratipada—also known as Bali Pratipada or Govardhan Puja.

That means investors can expect a two-day trading pause during Diwali week—markets open only for one symbolic hour on 21 October before resuming normal operations on Thursday, 23 October.

Stock Market Holidays 2025: Full List Here are some of the key holidays investors should note:

Maha Shivratri – 26 February

Holi – 14 March

Id-ul-Fitr – 31 March

Mahavir Jayanti – 10 April

Ambedkar Jayanti – 14 April

Good Friday – 18 April

Maharashtra Day – 1 May

Independence Day – 15 August

Ganesh Chaturthi – 27 August

Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – 2 October

Diwali Muhurat Trading – 21 October

Balipratipada – 22 October

Guru Nanak Jayanti – 5 November

Christmas Day – 25 December

These apply across equity and equity derivatives segments of both Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

Plan trades ahead of Diwali: Markets will be closed for nearly two days. Muhurat Trading: Avoid large trades as liquidity is low, spreads are wide. Watch for volatility before and after Diwali week as volumes fluctuate. Check exchange notices for any last-minute changes to holiday schedule.

The Muhurat Trading session on 21 October 2025 offers a symbolic start to the new financial year for investors, followed by a full stock market holiday on 22 October. With 14 official market holidays throughout 2025, traders and investors should plan portfolios and trades well in advance—especially around extended breaks like Diwali.