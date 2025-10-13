Muhurat Trading 2025: Date, time, meaning, and what makes this year's session unique

India’s stock markets will open for a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session on 21 October 2025, marking Diwali’s Laxmi Pujan. For the first time since 1957, the session will be held in the afternoon — 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm — instead of the traditional evening slot. While Muhurat Trading is more symbolic than tactical, many investors and traders place small “token” trades to mark the occasion. (File Photo/HT)

The Muhurat Trading is not driven by economic imperatives alone, but by deeply held cultural and astrological beliefs: the idea is to begin the financial new year with an auspicious, symbolic gesture of investment and prosperity. In 2025, the Muhurat Trading continues this tradition with a new timing twist, making it a noteworthy event for market participants and culture-conscious investors alike.

Here’s what Muhurat Trading means, why it matters, and how investors can participate in this symbolic start to the new financial year.

What is Muhurat Trading? The word Muhurat in Sanskrit refers to an auspicious time. In the context of the stock markets, Muhurat Trading is a specially declared one-hour session held on Diwali day, when the exchanges open just for that limited window.

The idea is that investments made during this auspicious hour carry a blessing of good fortune, prosperity, and positive beginnings. During this hour, normal rules of trading and settlement apply: orders are placed, trades are executed, and settlement obligations are incurred just like on any other trading day.

While Muhurat Trading is more symbolic than tactical, many investors and traders place small “token” trades to mark the occasion—particularly in blue-chip or strong companies with long-term potential.

Muhurat Trading 2025 — Date & Timing For 2025, the stock exchanges (NSE & BSE) have scheduled Muhurat Trading on Tuesday, 21 October 2025 — the day of Diwali (Laxmi Pujan).

What makes 2025 especially interesting is a departure from tradition: The session has been moved from its customary evening slot to the afternoon. The announced timing is 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm. The pre-open window is expected from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. After the session, order modifications will be allowed till about 2:55 pm.

This afternoon timing is a significant shift—according to media reports, this is the first time since 1957 that the Muhurat Trading will not be in the evening. Many brokers have welcomed the change, citing lighter workloads and better daylight visibility as advantages.

Why Participate In Muhurat Trading? 1. Cultural and symbolic value: For many, Muhurat Trading is less about profit and more about intention. It’s a ritualistic way to seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi (the Hindu goddess of wealth) and to imbue one’s financial journey with positivity.

2. Tradition of token investments: Many investors make small, symbolic purchases during this hour—often in fundamentally strong stocks that they intend to hold for the long term. The idea is not aggressive trading, but planting seeds for growth in the new Samvat (Hindu calendar year).

3. Market sentiment and positivity: Historically, Muhurat Trading sessions often end in positive territory, perhaps influenced by the festive optimism. That said, participants should not assume guaranteed gains—market fundamentals and macro factors still drive prices.

Tips for Muhurat Trading 2025 1. Plan in advance: Decide which stocks you wish to invest in well before the session.

2. Stick to quality stocks: Focus on companies with strong fundamentals rather than high-risk bets.

3. Don’t overexpose yourself: Treat this as a symbolic investment, not your entire trading strategy.

4. Stay informed: Confirm final exchange circulars for any last-minute changes.

5. Remember settlement obligations: Trades placed during Muhurat are not exempt—regular settlement rules apply.

Muhurat Trading 2025 continues a beloved tradition that blends faith with finance. This year’s shift to an afternoon slot makes it a landmark event, and for many investors, participating offers both a symbolic fresh start and a meaningful nod to India’s cultural heritage in the stock market.