Stock market opens green after last week's crash; Auto, metals, real estate rise

The stock market opened into the green as the trading session began on Monday, March 3, with auto, metal, and real estate stocks rising the most. Indian stock markets today: The bull statue at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai.(PTI)

At 9:20 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 417.56 points or 0.57 per cent, reaching 73,615.66. The broader NSE Nifty opened 127.75 points up or 0.58 per cent in the green, reaching 22,252.45.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, UltraTech Cement rose the most upon open by 3 per cent, trading at ₹10,417.35. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which was up 2.72 per cent, trading at ₹2,654.40, and Larsen & Toubro, which was up by 1.66 per cent, trading at ₹3,217.35.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra was the stock which fell the second most by 2.86 per cent during the previous session's open.

Only six of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto Index rose the most by 1.37 per cent, reaching 20,779.90. This was followed by Nifty Metal which was up 1.24, reaching 8,321.30, and Nifty Realty, which was up 1.15 per cent, reaching 807.05.

In contrast, Auto and Metal were among the indices which fell the most at the previous open.

How did the stock market close during the previous session?

The stock market closed deep into the red after the previous trading session ended on Friday, with IT, telecom, and auto stocks plummeting the most.

“The Nifty plunged 1.9 per cent on Friday which marked eight straight days of declines,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “The drop was the largest such decline since October 3.”

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1,414.33 points or 1.90 per cent into the red, reaching 73,198.10. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 420.35 points down or 1.86% in the red, reaching 22,124.70.

“The fall was majorly on account of weak global cues after several comments from US President Trump on levying additional tariff on China and nervousness ahead of India’s GDP data,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

However, “the Q3 GDP growth for India, which was released post market hours; came at 6.2 per cent in-line with market expectation and an improvement from 5.4 per cent in Q2,” he added. “This is expected to provide some relief in the current volatile environment.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Tech Mahindra fell the most by 6.19 per cent, closing at ₹1,488.90. This was followed by IndusInd Bank, which fell 5.48 per cent, closing at ₹988.95, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which fell 5.21%, closing at ₹2,584.00.

Only one out of the 30 Sensex stocks was in the green. It was HDFC Bank which was up 1.86 per cent, closing at ₹1,731.10.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty IT Index fell the most by 4.18 per cent, reaching 37,318.30. This was followed by the Nifty Auto Index, which fell 3.92%, reaching 20,498.60, and the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom Index, which fell 3.72%, reaching 8,780.80.

The Nifty IT Index was dragged down by Tech Mahindra (6.44% down), Wipro (5.43 per cent down), and MphasiS (5.31 per cent down).

Nifty IT fell “after the release of a weak US Q4 GDP which grew at a slower pace of 2.3 per cent on an annualized basis compared to 3.1 per cent growth reported in the September quarter,” Khemka said.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Auto Index was dragged down by Ashok Leyland (5.11 per cent down), Mahindra & Mahindra (4.82 per cent down), and TVS Motor Company (4.43% down).

The Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom Index was dragged down by Zensar Technologies (7.50 per cent down), Zensar Technologies (6 per cent down), and Tata Technologies (5.97 per cent down).