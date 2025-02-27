Stock market opens in the green with financial services and metal stocks rising the most

The stock market opened in the green as the trading session began on Thursday, February 27, 2025, with financial services and metal stocks rising the most. Indian stock markets today: The bull statue at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai.(PTI)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 108.50 points or 0.15%, reaching 74,710.62. The broader NSE Nifty opened 37.30 points up or 0.17% in the green, reaching 22,584.85.

Which stocks rose and fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank rose the most by 1.96%, trading at ₹1,054.00. This was followed by Bajaj Finance, which rose 1.74%, trading at ₹8,640.10, and Bajaj Finserv, which was up by 1.54%, trading at ₹1,904.75

13 of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index rose the most by 1.12%, reaching 25,115.00. This was followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Midsmall Financial Services, and Nifty FInancial Services 25/50, all of which were up 0.78%.

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The previous session was on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Wednesday was a market holiday on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The Sensex closed 147.71 points or 0.20% in the red, reaching 74,602.12. The Nifty however, was down 5.80 points or 0.03% in the red, closing at 22,547.55.

“The Nifty ended down for the sixth day along with the India vix, which means investors may be thinking that in the near-term at least, the downside is limited,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities. “Still, Tuesday's attempted rebound failed to stick and generated a candle with a long upper shadow, which means there is serious overhead resistance.”

“Support remains anchored between 22,370 and 22,500, while bulls need a daily close above 22,720 to make a run toward next resistance between 23,050 and 23,280,” he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading ₹3,529.10 crore of equities towards the end, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers like the previous session, buying ₹3,030.78 crore.

“Rising US bond yields, a strengthening dollar, a weakening Indian rupee, and stretched valuations in Indian equities have diminished the appeal of Indian stocks for foreign investors, triggering significant outflows,” said Akhil Puri, Partner, Financial Advisory, Forvis Mazars in India. “Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are reallocating capital to the US and other more attractively valued markets, such as China.”

Despite domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) stepping in and helping absorb the selloff, “sustained FII selling can weigh heavily on Indian markets, driving down stock prices, pressuring the rupee, increasing import costs, and fueling inflation,” he added.

“Adding to investor concerns, earnings reports from key Indian sectors—including consumer staples, automobiles, and building materials—have fallen short of expectations, raising doubts about corporate profitability,” he said.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dropped the most by 1.58%, closing at ₹1,613.65. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India, which fell 1.25%, closing at ₹255.90, and Tata Consultancy Services, which fell 1.19%, closing at ₹3,631.10.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra rose the most by 2.61%, closing at ₹2,780.15. This was followed by Bharti Airtel, which was up 2.55%, closing at ₹1,641.60, and Bajaj Finance, which was up 1.65%, closing at ₹8,492.40.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, the Nifty Metal Index fell the most by 1.54%, reaching 8,293.45, followed by Nifty Realty, which fell 1.31%, reaching 826.65, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom which was down 1.22%, closing at 5,880.75.