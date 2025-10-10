Stock Market Today | Senses, Nifty set to open higher on TCS AI plans, return of FII inflows

Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open marginally higher today with the focus on IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. unveiled a $6.5-billion AI plan and foreign investors returned to the world's third largest stock market. The National Stock Exchange building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. (Livemint)

On Friday (10 October 2025), Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,264.00 points as of 8:48 am, indicating that Nifty 50 will open above Thursday's close of 25,181.8. The benchmark has risen in five of the past six sessions, gaining 2.3%, led by about 6% rally in IT stocks.

TCS posted its second-quarter results on Thursday, wherein revenue rose due to strength in its breadwinner BFSI segment even as net profit took a one-time hit due to severance costs stemming from layoffs. The company now expects stronger growth in the second half of Fiscal 2026.

While TCS results were largely in line, the real catalyst for sentiment was its mega AI plan—India's IT bellwether wants to set up an AI subsidiary that will, to begin with, house its 1-GW AI data centre in India. The company has made a rare acquisition in the US, that of ListEngage for $72.8 million.

The market sentiment is also boosted by return of foreign portfolio investors to net buying over the past three sessions.

On Thursday, foreign institutional investors bought net shares worth ₹1308 crore, according to the National Stock Exchange's provisional data. Domestic institutional investors have remained net buyers for 32 straight sessions.

While the secondary market showed resilience, the primary market also saw a surge in activity, highlighted by the $1.3-billion IPO by LG Electronics India Ltd.—the most subscribed billion-dollar IPO in nearly two decades.