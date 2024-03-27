Stock market today| Stocks to watch on March 27: Cipla, Hinduja Group, Raymond, Wipro and more

Stocks to watch on March 27: Cipla will be a stock to watch out for today (March 27) as it announced an exclusive partnership with Sanofi India aiming to boost access to Sanofi’s Central Nervous System (CNS) medications across the country. As per the partnership, Cipla will distribute Sanofi’s CNS portfolio while Sanofi retains ownership, import and manufacture of the CNS products. Stocks to watch on March 27: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Another stock to look out for today is Hinduja Group which started the process of rebranding Reliance Capital (RCap) and its operating companies after the successful bid of the debt-laden firm.

Look out for Raymond stock also today as the company said that it will expand its business across all its three verticals, starting with the apparels business. CFO Amit Agarwal said that the group is also betting big on real estate and engineering.

Watch out for what happens with CDSL stock today as well as Standard Chartered Bank is reportedly exiting Central Depository Services (India) Ltd by selling its entire 7.2% stake in the company through block deals.

While you are at it, look out for Wipro stock today as Wipro GE Healthcare said it would invest $960 million in its manufacturing, research and development facilities in India.

Angel One has also made it to the list of stocks to watch out today as it launched a QIP (qualified institutional placement) issue at a floor price of ₹2,555 per share- nearly at a discount of 7% on the current market price as it aims to augment and build financial flexibility to grow the business, the company in a stock exchange filing.