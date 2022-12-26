Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex closes above 60,000 after 900-points jump; Nifty reclaims 18,000

Sensex closes above 60,000 after 900-points jump; Nifty reclaims 18,000

business
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 04:04 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex jumps 900 points to end above 60,000, Nifty reclaims 18,000

Sensex jumps 900 points to end above 60,000, Nifty reclaims 18,000.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Equity benchmarks ended with a jump of over 1 per cent on Monday after four days of losses amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 721.13 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 60,566.42. During the day, it jumped 988.49 points or 1.65 per cent to 60,833.78.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 207.80 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 18,014.60.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Tata Motors were the major winners.

Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 3.63 per cent to USD 83.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net of 706.84 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bse sensex
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP