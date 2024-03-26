Stocks to watch on March 26: Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Paytm, JSW Energy, Wipro and more

Stocks to watch on March 26: Jindal Stainless will be a stock to watch out for today as it jointly worked with IIT Kharagpur on metallurgical projects, the company said in a statement. Stocks to watch on March 26: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Another stock to look out for today will be Bharti Airtel as it was reported that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are likely to adopt different strategies for tariff hikes after Lok Sabha elections 2024. Financial Express reported citing company executives that Bharti Airtel will go for a hike in headline tariffs although Jio may not do the same. Read more: Airtel may hike tariffs post Lok Sabha elections. Will Jio do the same?

Look out for Tech Mahindra stock today as well as the company said that it plans to merge its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Born Group and Tech Mahindra (Americas).

JSW Energy can also be stock to focus on today as the company's arm JSW Renewable Energy signed an agreement with Reliance Power to acquire its 45 MW wind power project in Vashpet in Maharashtra, for ₹132 crore.

Wipro- which oversaw changes in senior executives- will also be a stock to watch today as the company promoted six employees to senior vice president roles and 25 others to vice president roles, Reuters reported. The promotions came after a series of high-profile exits in the company as many senior executives left Wipro in the past year, including finance chief Jatin Dalal, Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman, and Digital and Cloud head Barath Narayanan, it was reported.

Look out for ICICI Securities as well as Sebi issued an administrative warning to ICICI Securities Limited on Friday in connection with the inspection of books and records for the Merchant Banking activities, the company said in a statement.

One9 Communications- Paytm's parent company- is also on the watchlist today as Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimated that Paytm’s FY25E revenue is expected to decline by 24%.