While the government has been missing its disinvestment targets, the new policy may open the possibility of further consolidation of India’s 12 public sector banks.(Bloomberg)
Strategic consolidation likely to be the mantra of PSE playbook

  • This comes against the backdrop of new public sector enterprise policy articulated by Sitharaman on May 17, details of which are likely to be announced in the Union budget on Monday.
By , Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:10 AM IST

The Economic Survey said the coronavirus pandemic has “negatively impacted” the government’s 2.1 lakh crore disinvestment target for the current fiscal.

“Budget 2020-21 had envisaged to mobilize 2.1 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds during the current fiscal year, of which 90,000 crore was envisaged for disinvestment in financial institutions. As on 20 January, the government has been able to raise 15,220 crore,” the survey noted.

This comes against the backdrop of a new public sector enterprise policy articulated by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 17 May, the details of which are likely to be announced in the Union budget on Monday. A recharged disinvestment playbook will also articulate the position of the private sector commanding the heights of the economy.

“The public sector enterprise policy enunciated by the government in November 2020 spells a complete change in paradigm as compared to its policy of import substitution and self-sufficiency which became the basis of the Mahalanobis Plan in 1956,” the survey added.

While the government has been missing its disinvestment targets, the new policy may open the possibility of further consolidation of India’s 12 public sector banks. It will also chalk the way ahead for consolidation of strategic state-run firms and privatisation of non-strategic ones.

“It has been argued that the existence of the CPSEs should only be in the ‘strategic sectors’. Accordingly, the number of PSEs in the strategic sector will be limited to four—others would either be merged or privatized or brought under holding companies,” the survey said.

While articulating the way ahead for public sector enterprises, Sitharaman last year had said that a distinction will be made on the basis of strategic importance of such entities.

“Further, the CPSEs in non-strategic sectors would be privatised as per the guidelines issued. This initiative is expected to bring healthy competition in sectors and will also assist the government to focus extensively on ‘strategic sectors’,” the survey noted.

The government is looking to raise around 90,000 crore from the privatization of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd at double the valuation the stock is trading at, as the Centre seeks to benchmark its price to some of its publicly traded rivals, as reported by Mint earlier. Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and BEML Ltd are among the next set of PSUs on the block for the disinvestment exercise.

“The government recognizes the need for opening up sectors to the private sector while PSEs play an important role in strategic areas. The focus is to embark on a significant privatization exercise of CPSEs and speeding up big-ticket strategic sale/privatization of large CPSEs such as Air India, BPCL, CONCOR and SCI,” the survey added.

India will end 2021-22 with a GDP that’s 2.45% higher than its 2019-20 one, effectively recovering from the pandemic-induced economic slump in two years. Employees at shop floor, car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors plant, Hyundai car factory, in Chennai, India (Mint Archives)
business

Economic Survey pegs FY22 GDP growth at 11%

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • The thread running through the Survey — a sharp economic revival — comes at a time when the Indian economy is expected to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21.
The Eco Survey says a clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when forbearance is discontinued.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Case for fresh review of bad loans after pandemic

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:02 AM IST
  • The survey said another clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when the ongoing forbearance is discontinued.
The survey said the primary sector in India, which includes the agriculture and mining sectors, contributes around 16% of gross value added (GVA), while it employs around 43% of the workforce. (Bloomberg)
business

All jobs lost due to Covid may not return even after recovery

By Prashant K Nanda, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:43 AM IST
  • The survey said that efforts must be made for front-ended fiscal spending to generate high-paying jobs.
The EU unveiled its plans to tighten rules on exports of vaccines produced inside the bloc amid fears some of the doses it secured from AstraZeneca could be diverted elsewhere.(Bloomberg)
business

European Union tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:25 AM IST
But amid an outcry in Northern Ireland and the UK, the European Commission made clear the new measure will not trigger controls on vaccines shipments produced in the 27-nation bloc to the small territory that is part of United Kingdom bordering EU member Ireland.
Chief Economic Advisor CEA Dr Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian addreses a press conference after the Economic Survey 202021 was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament in New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
budget

CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:07 AM IST
  • He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
India currently spends around 1% of its GDP on health. One of the expectations of Union Budget 2021-22 is that it will increase allocations to public health. In this photo, a healthcare worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
budget

Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:37 AM IST
  • The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
A woman works in a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh(Reuters)
budget

Restructuring export basket on lines of Bangladesh must to boost growth

By Vineet Sachdev, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
  • Bangladesh’s exports grew at 8.6% in the last decade (2011-2019), whereas India’s export growth was a paltry 0.9%.
GameStop board members other than Cohen have added almost $175 million to the paper value of their holdings since early January. A group of directors offloaded shares worth about $20 million in the week Cohen joined the board.(Reuters)
business

GameStop executives sit on $1.3 billion gain from trading frenzy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The video-game retailer’s top executives have seen the value of their holdings surge about $1.3 billion in the wake of a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy that has sent GameStop shares soaring more than 1,500% this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The government, in consultation with the central bank, has decided to allow a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online.
business

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme to open for subscription from Monday. Details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Here's everything you need to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme
A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai.(Reuters)
business

Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most-valued domestic firm, again

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:32 PM IST
At close of trade on Friday, RIL’s market capitalisation was at 11,68,454.02 crore, which was 374.18 crore more than that of TCS' 11,68,079.84 crore valuation on the BSE.
Randeep Hothi is a doctoral candidate in Asian languages and cultures at the University of Michigan
india news

Randeep Hothi: The Indian American who sued Elon Musk

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Randeep Hothi is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Berkeley. He's part of a global group that has vehemently criticised Elon Musk and Tesla. This group made up of ex-Tesla employees, students like Hothi, and other professionals.
The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement declined by 3.6%, 7.2%, 2.8%, 2.9%, 2.7%, and 9.7%, respectively. (Representative Image)(Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT (Representative Image))
business

Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3% in Dec 2020

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:26 PM IST
The core sectors had expanded by 3.1% in December 2019, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.
BSNL now plans to float a tender for procuring equipment for 57,000 sites for 4G services but exact details will be shared in the tender document.(Reuters representative image)
business

BSNL employees' union alleges management failure in implementing revival package

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The union alleged that BSNL failed to disburse salary in 2020 despite the government's revival package. Adding that the monthly revenue collection of BSNL 1,500 crore and the expenditure for salary payment of the employees is around 450 crore but still, salary is not disbursed on time.
A view of New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), in Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi, India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
business

IRFC shares make weak debut: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The IPO had opened for subscription on January 18 and the price band for the IPO was 25-26. This was the first public issue of 2021 and it received a strong response after it was launched.
