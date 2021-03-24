Home / Business / Suez Canal blockage set to ripple through global energy market
business

Suez Canal blockage set to ripple through global energy market

The world’s busiest maritime trade route has been thrown into turmoil after the container ship ran aground on Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions.
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:04 AM IST
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2014, file photo, Egyptian fishermen fish in front of a Maltese ship crossing the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt. A massive cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping, according to satellite data accessed Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)(AP)

The blockage of the Suez Canal by a giant container vessel is likely to send a ripple of disruption through the global energy supply chain.

European and US refiners that rely on the vital waterway for cargoes of Mideast oil may be forced to look for replacement supplies should the blockage persist, potentially boosting prices of alternative grades. At the same time, flows of crude from North Sea fields destined for Asia will be held up.

The world’s busiest maritime trade route has been thrown into turmoil after the container ship ran aground on Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions. While the vessel is only likely to remain stuck for a couple of days, that’ll be long enough to scramble some energy flows, creating an extra headache for refiners, traders and producers already coping with the pandemic’s fallout.

“There are plenty of alternative trades for European importers to avoid the Suez Canal,” said Ralph Leszczynski, head of research at shipbroker Banchero Costa & Co.

Buyers in Europe and the US may now look to other regions, including the US Gulf, North Sea, Russia and West Africa, according to shipbrokers. Varieties including Mars Blend from the US Gulf, Urals from Russia, and even Asian and Russian Far East grades are likely to get a boost as a result of any increased demand, an analyst and one of the shipbrokers said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ahead of polls, state-run fuel retailers slash petrol, diesel rates marginally

Gold prices rise today, silver jumps as well. Check rates in your city here

Nazara Technologies IPO: Here's how to check allotment status

Sensex tumbles over 300 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,800

The logistical challenge comes at a volatile time. Global benchmark Brent sank about 6% on Tuesday on concern near-term demand may prove weaker than expected amid renewed lockdowns. On Wednesday prices fluctatuted, with at least 100 vessels waiting to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean.

The canal is a crucial route for energy flows. For oil, it’s mainly used to transport Middle Eastern crude to Europe and the US, as well as shipping fuel oil from the west to the east. The canal can take fully-laden Suezmax vessels that carry about 1 million barrels and bigger Very Large Crude Carriers, as long as they transfer some cargo out of the vessel before transiting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world market energy supply trade route
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP