Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / ‘Suhail Sameer was a nalla’: Ashneer Grover on resignation of BharatPe CEO

‘Suhail Sameer was a nalla’: Ashneer Grover on resignation of BharatPe CEO

business
Published on Jan 04, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Shashvat Nakarni, who founded the company, should ‘man up and take care of the business,’ said Grover, the fintech firm's co-founder and former MD.

Ashneer Grover (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Reacting to Suhail Sameer's resignation as the CEO of BharatPe, its co-founder and former MD Ashneer Grover, who resigned from his position in March last year, took to Twitter to share a poem, in which he described Sameer as ‘nalla’ and said Shashvat Nakarni, the founder, should ‘man up and take care of the business.’

“Poem for start of 2023: Chala gaya Suhail Sameer - he was a nalla ! Shashvat - why don't you man up and sambhalo the galla?!'For my English speaking friends: 1) Nalla is incompetent incapable and 2) Galla is business / helm of affairs,” tweeted Grover, who had a fallout with Sameer.

BharatPe announced on Tuesday Suhail has stepped down from his role, adding that he will take over as its strategic advisor starting January 7. Nalin Negi, the fintech firm's current CFO, will take over as the CEO on an interim basis, it announced.

Meanwhile, Grover, arguably the most popular ‘shark’ from the first season of Shark Tank India, has been very active on Twitter in recent days. The 40-year-old, who was not retained for the second season that began on January 2, came up with an ‘autobiography’ in December last year; the book is titled 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life And Start-Ups.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ashneer grover
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP