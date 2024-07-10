 Supreme Court stays Gujarat High Court order to take land given to Adani Ports - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court stays Gujarat High Court order to take land given to Adani Ports

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2024 02:29 PM IST

Earlier, Gujarat government agreed to retrieve 108 hectares of cattle-grazing land in Mundra's Navinal village after the resumption order from high court.

The Supreme Court stayed an order by the Gujarat High Court today (July 10) for implementation of the recovery of land allotted to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. in Mundra in Gujarat.

A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port, one of the ports handled by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, in Gujarat.(Reuters)
A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port, one of the ports handled by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, in Gujarat.(Reuters)

Read more: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath wants Nirmala Sitharaman to check this anomaly out: 'On one side Sebi is working on...'

Earlier, Gujarat government agreed to retrieve 108 hectares of cattle-grazing land in Mundra's Navinal village after the resumption order from high court. This came after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by local villagers challenging the allotment land to the Adani Group company.

Read more: Union Budget 2024: Longest and shortest budget speeches presented in Parliament

The land was allotted to Adani Ports in 2005 by the then Bharatiya Janata Party government for the Mundra Port Special Economic Zone project. At the time, Gautam Adani had paid a consideration of over 37.39 lakh along with 30% premium of 11.21 lakh for the land. 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Supreme Court stays Gujarat High Court order to take land given to Adani Ports
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On