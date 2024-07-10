Supreme Court stays Gujarat High Court order to take land given to Adani Ports

The Supreme Court stayed an order by the Gujarat High Court today (July 10) for implementation of the recovery of land allotted to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. in Mundra in Gujarat. A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port, one of the ports handled by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, in Gujarat.(Reuters)

Earlier, Gujarat government agreed to retrieve 108 hectares of cattle-grazing land in Mundra's Navinal village after the resumption order from high court. This came after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by local villagers challenging the allotment land to the Adani Group company.

The land was allotted to Adani Ports in 2005 by the then Bharatiya Janata Party government for the Mundra Port Special Economic Zone project. At the time, Gautam Adani had paid a consideration of over ₹37.39 lakh along with 30% premium of ₹11.21 lakh for the land.