Surge in bond yields may hit growth: RBI
- RBI said that while it is doing all that it could to ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve, bond vigilantes could, however, unsettle financial markets and trigger capital outflows from emerging markets.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday warned that rising bond yields could undermine the fragile global economic recovery, rendering most economies unable to tolerate high interest rates. In its latest currency and finance bulletin, RBI also pointed to the stubbornly high yields in the Indian bond market, cautioning that rising yields could prompt central banks to boost bond-buying.
RBI said that while it is doing all that it could to ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve, bond vigilantes could, however, unsettle financial markets and trigger capital outflows from emerging markets.
RBI said while there is a “restless urgency in the air” in India to return to high growth, the bond market has remained unyielding, despite its efforts. The Indian economy is at a critical juncture, it said, where the capex cycle is turning, and corporate earnings are beating expectations, but inflation has seen upside pressures as well.
Indian bond yields have been rising steadily ever since the Union budget announced additional borrowing of ₹80,000 crore for this financial year and ₹12.8 trillion for the next. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond has been increasing despite RBI’s assurances and efforts to cap it at 6%.Attempting to check the rising yields, the central bank has periodically conducted open market operations (OMOs), buying and selling government securities of varying tenors. It has also, on several occasions, directly intervened in the secondary market to smoothen the yield curve.
So far this fiscal, RBI has undertaken OMO purchases of ₹4.07 trillion, besides OMO purchases of state development loans of ₹30,000 crore. On February 25, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das urged cooperation from bond market participants for the “orderly evolution of the yield curve”, assuring that RBI will not drain liquidity prematurely to stifle growth.
In a chapter titled the State of the Economy, the central bank remarked that the economic revival, which is gradually being built with the help of regulatory forbearance, is being threatened by the bond market. The central bank said that it can increase bond purchases if the yields keep rising.
RBI also noted that there are ominous signs of a second wave of infections. India added almost 40,000 new cases on Friday, the highest one-day jump since November.
Household savings decline in Q2 on rising consumption
- Household financial savings stood at 10.4% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September period of FY21, down from 21% of the GDP in Q1 of FY21.
Future to contest HC order on Biyani over Reliance deal
- Two people familiar with Future Group’s legal plans confirmed this to Mint, adding that an appeal challenging the order may be filed on Monday or Tuesday.
Surge in bond yields may hit growth: RBI
- RBI said that while it is doing all that it could to ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve, bond vigilantes could, however, unsettle financial markets and trigger capital outflows from emerging markets.
Perpetual bonds may be valued as 10-yr debt instruments now
- Markets regulator had earlier sought to value AT1 bonds as 100-year debt papers with effect from April.
Zomato may file for IPO in April
US Justice Department probing Visa over debit-card practices: Report
India's crude oil processing hit 4-month low in February
G7 suggest boosting IMF reserves to help vulnerable nations
Walmart opens marketplace to non-US vendors in shift
TCS to roll out salary hike for FY22; second time in 6 months
FM urges advanced economies to scale up climate change financing commitments
Biden administration weighing new sanctions to block Russian gas pipeline
India needs to grow at 10.5-11% in next fiscal: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Why is the price of iridium, a rare metal, soaring?
- A troy ounce (31 grammes) of iridium currently costs about $6,000, having tripled over the past four months.