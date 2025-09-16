Edit Profile
    Suzlon wins its second-largest order ever from Tata Power Renewable Energy

    Suzlon will install for Tata Power Renewable Energy 266 wind turbines rated at 3.15 MW each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

    Updated on: Sep 16, 2025 2:06 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Suzlon Group has won its second-largest order ever, that from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. for a 838 MW wind power project.

    At present, Suzlon Group has 21 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. (Unsplash)
    At present, Suzlon Group has 21 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. (Unsplash)

    The project, part of Tata Power's so-called Firm and Dispatachable Renewable Energy (FDRE) initiative, will see Suzlon install 266 wind turbines rated at 3.15 MW each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

    “Our partnership (Tata Power and Suzlon), spanning more than a decade and marked by the third repeat order, underscores our shared commitment to India's energy transition,” Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said.

    The 1,544 MW order from NTPC Green Energy

    At present, Suzlon Group has 21 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Its largest project ever is a 1,544 MW order from NTPC Green Energy. The company operates R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, with manufacturing in India.

