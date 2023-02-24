Home / Business / Swedish telecom giant Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees globally: Report

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees globally: Report

business
Published on Feb 24, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Swedish telecommunication company Ericsson said it is laying off 8,500 employees across the world as part of its cost-cutting measure, a memo accessed by Reuters stated.

Flags with Ericsson logo are pictured outside company's head office in Stockholm, Sweden(REUTERS)
Flags with Ericsson logo are pictured outside company's head office in Stockholm, Sweden(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson will lay off 8,500 employees globally as part of its plan to cut costs, a memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters said.

On Monday, the company announced plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden.

While technology companies have been laying of thousands of employees citing economic conditions, this would be the largest layoff hitting the telecoms industry.

ALSO READ: Why is Google asking employees in US to share desk with colleagues?

"The way headcount reductions will be managed will differ depending on local country practice," Chief Executive Borje Ekholm wrote in the memo.

"In several countries the headcount reductions have already been communicated this week," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ericsson
ericsson
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out