Swiggy brings 99 plan: 10 free food deliveries, exclusive discounts | Details

Swiggy, the food delivery platform, has introduced an affordable membership plan, named “Swiggy One Lite”. Priced at just ₹99 for a three-month subscription, Swiggy One Lite caters to a wide array of user needs, spanning food delivery, grocery shopping, as well as pick-up and drop services.

What does Swiggy One Lite offer?

The Swiggy One Lite subscription boasts an array of enticing benefits designed to incentivise customers to opt for it. Subscribers are entitled to 10 free food deliveries for orders exceeding ₹149, in addition to 10 complimentary Instamart deliveries, each valued at up to ₹199. Furthermore, members gain access to exclusive discounts, enabling them to save up to 30% at over 20,000 participating restaurants, alongside their regular promotions.

In a bid to make the deal even more lucrative, Swiggy One Lite members enjoy a 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries for orders exceeding ₹60.

How beneficial is Swiggy One Lite?

Those who opt for Swiggy One Lite stand to reap substantial returns, with the potential for at least a sixfold increase in value as they take advantage of the membership's benefits within the Instamart and Genie services, the company claims.

This new offering from Swiggy claims to provide users with unparalleled value and convenience, making dining and shopping more affordable and enjoyable than ever before.

