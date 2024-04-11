Swiggy pre-IPO offer: Ahead of share sale, company offers 20% discount to HNIs, says report
Swiggy pre-IPO Offer: The company is offering a 20% discount to High Net Worth individuals, according to a report.
Swiggy IPO is likely coming soon and the company is making it into the news regarding the share sale repeatedly. For quite a few days it was all about the rising valuation of the company and today it is all about its pre-IPO offer to high net worth individuals (HNIs). It is now being suggested that ahead of the Swiggy IPO, the popular food delivery app, has offered a 20% discount to HNIs and this again is a big hint that the preparations for the upcoming share sale are in full swing.
Discounted Shares for Potential Investors
A report by Entrackr suggests that Swiggy is extending an opportunity for HNIs to purchase its shares at a significant discount of 20% from its current valuation, LiveMint indicated.
Valuation Details and Financial Advisors
The report suggests that Swiggy has proposed to sell shares priced at “ ₹350 each”. Notably, that would value the company at “ ₹80,000 crore”.
Read More: As gold price hits all-time highs, here are 10 important points to note
Investor Confidence and Market Comparisons
There has been a huge surge in Swiggy's valuation courtesy successive mark-ups by investors, and it is leading to parallels being drawn with rival Zomato.
Read More: Vodafone Idea FPO: Troubled telco looks to raise ₹18000-20000 crore next week
Market Environment and IPO Outlook
There has been a rush of startups entering the market to raise funds and attempts have been fairly successful as the overall market has been climbing to rarefied heights repeatedly. And it is in this regard that Swiggy's decision to move forward with its IPO is getting the kind of attention seen over the recent period. Recent valuation increases of various startups such as Meesho, PineLabs, FirstCry, and Ola Electric have gone a long way in boosting sentiments too.
Read More: OnePlus products sales may be stopped because of this threat! 6 points to note
Favourable Outlook in Midst of Losses
Swiggy incurred a loss of $200 million during the nine months ending December 2023 and reported a loss of ₹41.8 billion ($500 million) for the fiscal year 2022–23, according to a widely quoted internal community document. To reduce losses, Swiggy is targetting measures such as lower wage payouts and reduced marketing spending.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs