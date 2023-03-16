Home / Business / Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to step down

Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to step down

Reuters |
Mar 16, 2023 08:18 PM IST

Gopinathan, who completed six years as CEO of the Indian IT behemoth in January, was reappointed as CEO till 2027 last year.

Indian IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services said on Thursday Rajesh Gopinathan will resign as chief executive officer, effective Sept. 15.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan attends a news conference.(REUTERS file)
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan attends a news conference.(REUTERS file)

Gopinathan, who completed six years as CEO of the Indian IT behemoth in January, was reappointed as CEO till 2027 last year.

The move comes as the Indian IT industry faces a challenging macro-economic environment in its key markets — the United States and Europe.

The company on Thursday named K Krithivasan as CEO-designate, effective March 16, and said he will take over as CEO and managing director in the next financial year, subject to shareholders' approval.

Krithivasan had joined the company in 1989, TCS said, adding that he had held various leadership roles in his long career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata consultancy services
tata consultancy services
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out