Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Tata Digital to invest up to $75 mn in CureFit
business

Tata Digital to invest up to $75 mn in CureFit

As a part of the deal, CureFit founder and CEO, Mukesh Bansal, will join as President of Tata Digital Ltd. Bansal, who also founded fashion marketplace Myntra in 2007, will continue his leadership role at CureFit.
By Tarush Bhalla, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:45 AM IST
CureFit CEO Mukesh Bansal will join Tata Digital in an executive role. mint(MINT_PRINT)

Tata Digital Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, on Monday, entered into an agreement to invest up to $75 million in CureFit Healthcare Private Ltd. (CureFit), subject to completion of diligence process and other approvals.

As a part of the deal, CureFit founder and CEO, Mukesh Bansal, will join as President of Tata Digital Ltd. Bansal, who also founded fashion marketplace Myntra in 2007, will continue his leadership role at CureFit.

“The CureFit partnership, with its industry-leading platform in fitness, aligns well with our overall healthcare proposition where fitness is increasingly becoming an integral part of consumers’ life. We are delighted to have Mukesh Bansal as a part of the key leadership team of Tata Digital. With his deep consumer experience and an entrepreneurial mindset of having incubated and grown two successful businesses, his expertise will bring immense value to us,” said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP