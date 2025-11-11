Tata Motors CV to list as Tata Motors Ltd. on 12 November following demerger

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles will list as Tata Motors Ltd. on India's stock exchanges on 12 November, in completion of a demerger that split the PV and CV units of India's largest automaker. A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)

“We wish to inform that TMCV has intimated the company today that it has received approval from BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. for listing and trading of its equity shares, effective 12 November,” according to an exchange filing on Monday (10 November 2025).

The Tata Motors demerger, which took effect on 1 October, split the business into passenger-vehicle and commercial-vehicle units to unlock value of the car business while retaining the heft of the truck business. The shareholders received one share of Tata Motors CV for each held in Tata Motors, implying that the two Tata Motors firms had identical shareholding to begin with.

Tata Motors demerger On 14 October, Tata Motors renamed to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. to start trading without Tata Motors CV shares. The newly carved out entity will now to called Tata Motors Ltd.

According to market watchers, Tata Motors CV is valued at ₹260-300 apiece, as against Tata Motors PV's listing price of ₹400.

In a note dated 14 October, Nuvama Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd. pegged Tata Motors CV's share price at ₹274 apiece for a market capitalisation of ₹1 lakh crore.

On Monday, Tata Motors PV shares rose 1.10% to ₹410.60 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.38% higher at 83,535.35.