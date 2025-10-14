Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors PV share price rebounds after early declines

    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 12:24:19 PM IST

    Tata Motors demerger live updates: Tata Motors PV shares have started trading after a stock split with Tata Motors CV. Here's a look at the latest share price trends.

    The Tata Motors demerger is aimed at unlocking value of Tata Motors PV business while retaining the heft of Tata Motors CV as India's largest truck maker.
    The Tata Motors demerger is aimed at unlocking value of Tata Motors PV business while retaining the heft of Tata Motors CV as India's largest truck maker.

    Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. started trading on Tuesday excluding the value of its commercial-vehicle business, in what can be seen as the final step of its demerger process. After a special one-hour pre-market session, Tata Motors PV share price was pegged at 400 as against Tata Motors' closing price of 660.75 on Monday. This implies that Tata Motors CV has a share price at 260.75....Read More

    Indian exchanges introduced these so-called special trading sessions in 2023 for companies undergoing a demerger to minimise market gyrations.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 14, 2025 12:16 PM IST

    Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors PV share price rebounds 5%

    Tata Motors PV share price rebounded from the day’s low after the special pre-open price discovery session. The stock has rallied as much as 5.62% from its discovered price to 421.45 apiece on the BSE.

    News business Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors PV share price rebounds after early declines
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes