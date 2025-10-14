Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors PV share price rebounds after early declines

Live

The Tata Motors demerger is aimed at unlocking value of Tata Motors PV business while retaining the heft of Tata Motors CV as India's largest truck maker.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. started trading on Tuesday excluding the value of its commercial-vehicle business, in what can be seen as the final step of its demerger process. After a special one-hour pre-market session, Tata Motors PV share price was pegged at ₹400 as against Tata Motors' closing price of ₹660.75 on Monday. This implies that Tata Motors CV has a share price at 260.75....Read More

Indian exchanges introduced these so-called special trading sessions in 2023 for companies undergoing a demerger to minimise market gyrations.