Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors PV share price rebounds after early declines
Tata Motors demerger live updates: Tata Motors PV shares have started trading after a stock split with Tata Motors CV. Here's a look at the latest share price trends.
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. started trading on Tuesday excluding the value of its commercial-vehicle business, in what can be seen as the final step of its demerger process. After a special one-hour pre-market session, Tata Motors PV share price was pegged at ₹400 as against Tata Motors' closing price of ₹660.75 on Monday. This implies that Tata Motors CV has a share price at 260.75....Read More
Indian exchanges introduced these so-called special trading sessions in 2023 for companies undergoing a demerger to minimise market gyrations.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors PV share price rebounds 5%
Tata Motors PV share price rebounded from the day’s low after the special pre-open price discovery session. The stock has rallied as much as 5.62% from its discovered price to ₹421.45 apiece on the BSE.