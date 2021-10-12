Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Tata Motors share price hits 52-week high over global wholesale figures
business

Tata Motors share price hits 52-week high over global wholesale figures

Tata Motors also said that global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the September quarter of the current fiscal increased 11 per cent to 162,634 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Tata Motors has said that it reported a 24 per cent increase in group global wholesales. (Reuters File Photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Tata Motors shares continued to gain for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday after the company reported 24 per cent higher global wholesale figures for the September quarter compared to the year-ago period. Tata Motors shares touched a 52-week high of 435.65 and were quoting at 423.40, up 7.75 or 1.86 per cent on BSE. It was trading at 421.50, up 5.75 or 1.38 per cent at 11:30 on NSE.

On Monday, Tata Motors said in a statement that it reported a 24 per cent increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 251,689 units in the September quarter of FY22 over the year-ago period. According to the statement, global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055 units, up 57 per cent over Q2FY21.

The Tata Motors statement also said that global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the September quarter of the current fiscal increased 11 per cent to 162,634 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. It added that global sales of JLR stood at 78,251 vehicles in the September quarter, which comprised 13,944 units of Jaguar and 64,307 units of Land Rover.

RELATED STORIES

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata motors bse sensex nse nifty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tata Motors reports 24% jump in global wholesale of vehicles in Q2

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021

Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note; IT, bank stocks decline

Slack, recovery and overheating: Indian economy has it all
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP