Tata Motors to Mahindra, carmakers start announcing new car prices after GST rate cut

Major automakers including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Renault India have announced price cuts across their passenger vehicle portfolios after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council slashed rates on cars and auto components earlier this week.

The 56th GST Council decision, effective September 22, reduces the levy on small cars to 18% from the earlier 28%, while bigger cars and SUVs now fall under a flat 40% GST slab without any additional cess. Electric vehicles continue to attract 5% GST.

Petrol and diesel cars of bigger engine capacity, which earlier paid nearly 50% tax (28% GST plus 22% cess), will now face 40%. Diesel cars up to 1500 cc and less than 4,000 mm in length will be taxed at 18%. Small motorcycles up to 350 cc also shift to the 18% slab.

With the revised tax rates, new prices/reduction in prices are as follows:

Mahindra cars after GST cut

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday announced reducing prices of its passenger vehicle range by up to ₹1.56 lakh from September 6 in order to pass on GST rate cut benefit to customers. The revised price of passenger vehicles are as follows:

Bolero/Neo: From 31% to 18% – benefit of up to ₹ 1.27 lakh

1.27 lakh XUV3XO (Petrol): From 29% to 18% – benefit of up to ₹ 1.40 lakh

1.40 lakh XUV3XO (Diesel): From 31% to 18% – benefit of up to ₹ 1.56 lakh

1.56 lakh Thar 2WD (Diesel): From 31% to 18% – benefit of up to ₹ 1.35 lakh

1.35 lakh Thar 4WD (Diesel): From 48% to 40% – benefit of up to ₹ 1.01 lakh

1.01 lakh Scorpio Classic: From 48% to 40% – benefit of up to ₹ 1.01 lakh

1.01 lakh Scorpio-N: From 48% to 40% – benefit of up to ₹ 1.45 lakh

1.45 lakh Thar Roxx: From 48% to 40% – benefit of up to ₹ 1.33 lakh

1.33 lakh XUV700: From 48% to 40% – benefit of up to ₹ 1.43 lakh

Tata Motors cars after GST cut

Tata Motors was the first automobile manufacturer to announce a cut in prices of passengers good by up to ₹1,55,000. The new prices would come into effect from September 22. The revised prices are as follows:

Tiago – up to ₹ 75,000 reduction

75,000 reduction Tigor – up to ₹ 80,000 reduction

80,000 reduction Altroz – up to ₹ 1,10,000 reduction

1,10,000 reduction Punch – up to ₹ 85,000 reduction

85,000 reduction Nexon – up to ₹ 1,55,000 reduction

1,55,000 reduction Curvv – up to ₹ 65,000 reduction

65,000 reduction Harrier – up to ₹ 1,40,000 reduction

1,40,000 reduction Safari – up to ₹ 1,45,000 reduction

Renault cars after GST cut (old price → new price)

Apart from Tata and Mahindra, Renault India has also announced reducing prices of its cars by up to ₹96,395. The old and revised rates are as follows:

Kiger

Emotion CVT I L T: ₹ 11,29,995 → ₹ 10,33,600

11,29,995 → 10,33,600 Emotion DT CVT I L T: ₹ 11,29,995 → ₹ 10,33,600

11,29,995 → 10,33,600 Emotion MT: ₹ 9,14,995 → ₹ 8,57,000

9,14,995 → 8,57,000 Emotion DT MT: ₹ 9,57,995 → ₹ 8,58,000

Kwid

Climber AMT DT: ₹ 6,44,995 → ₹ 5,90,000

6,44,995 → 5,90,000 Climber DT: ₹ 5,99,995 → ₹ 5,48,800

5,99,995 → 5,48,800 Climber: ₹ 5,87,995 → ₹ 5,37,900

5,87,995 → 5,37,900 RXT AMT: ₹ 5,99,995 → ₹ 5,48,800

Triber

Emotion AMT DT: ₹ 9,39,995 → ₹ 8,59,800

9,39,995 → 8,59,800 Emotion AMT: ₹ 9,16,995 → ₹ 8,38,800

9,16,995 → 8,38,800 Emotion MT DT: ₹ 8,87,995 → ₹ 8,12,300

8,87,995 → 8,12,300 Emotion: ₹ 8,64,995 → ₹ 7,91,200

The new prices take effect from September 6 for Mahindra cars, while Tata Motors and Renault will implement the revised prices from September 22.

Biggest and smallest price reductions

Among all the revised prices, Tata Nexon offers the highest discount of up to ₹1.55 lakh, closely followed by Mahindra’s XUV3XO Diesel ( ₹1.56 lakh benefit).

On the other hand, Tata Curvv records the lowest price cut at ₹65,000, while Renault’s entry-level Kwid sees reductions in the range of ₹49,000– ₹57,000 depending on the variant.

The revised rates are expected to boost demand during the festive season, as automakers pass on the full benefit of GST reductions to customers.