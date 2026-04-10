Tata Sons committed to build Air India into a world-class airline, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran says

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. remains committed to build Air India Ltd. into a world-class airline, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Friday, even as India's oldest airline navigates a “perfect storm”.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India Ltd. and holding company Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.(AFP)

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“Air Indians have shown great tenacity in dealing with a perfect storm, and we must continue with the same spirit that has been demonstrated,” Chandra, who is chairman of both Tata Sons and Air India, said during an employee townhall at the airline's headquarters in Gurugram. He also met the broader leadership team of Air India and Air India Express.

“Tata Group remains committed to Air India Group. The board is fully supportive and will continue to work closely with the management team.”

Chandra's comments, and the Air India townhall, comes against the backdrop of the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson last week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tushar Deep Singh ...Read More Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad. Read Less

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